Ernakulam records 2,237 cases; TPR at 16.85%

KOCHI

28 May 2021 20:33 IST

120 persons test positive in Chellanam; five under treatment for mucormycosis in district

Chellanam recorded the highest number of new COVID cases on Friday with 120 people testing positive from the area.

This was followed by Thrikkakara with 99, Thripunithura with 96, Elamkunnapuzha 70, Palluruthy 65, Kalamassery and Maradu 61 each, Vazhakulam 59, Karukutty 54, and Fort Kochi 50. Of those who tested positive on the day, nine were health workers.

Chellanam has a total of 549 active cases, as per figures recorded on Thursday.

The district recorded 2,237 new COVID cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 16.85% on Friday.

For testing, 13,275 samples were sent, and 4,679 of the tests done were RT-PCR. The source of infection could not be traced in 50 cases.

As many as 2,303 people were considered to have recovered on Friday. While 630 people were newly admitted to treatment centres, 643 were discharged. A total of 37,264 people are in isolation after testing positive or are under treatment at various facilities.

A total of 511 patients are admitted in ICUs. Five people in the district are under treatment for mucormycosis.

While 30,294 people are recovering at home, 490 are at first-line treatment centres, 382 are at second-line treatment centres, and 1,095 are at domiciliary care centres. At private hospitals, 2,015 patients are recovering, while 692 people are admitted at government hospitals and 52 patients are recuperating at INHS Sanjivani.