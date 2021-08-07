Ernakulam records 2,121 fresh COVID cases

TPR at 10.46%

As many as 2,121 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The number of those who got infected through local contact stood at 2,051. The source of infection in 57 cases could not be ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPS) in the district is 10.46%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (80), Kunnathunad (78), Thripunithura (53), Kalamassery (47), Vengola (46), and Alangad (42).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Aikaranad, Thiruvaniyoor, Palakuzha, Ponekkara, Varapuzha, Kanjoor, Kalady, Keerampara, Panayappilli, Ernakulam North, Elamkulam, Chalikavattom, Thirumaradi, Paingottur, Chengamanad, Panampilly Nagar, and Manjapra, according to an official release.

As many as 20,286 tests were conducted on Saturday. Around 24,700 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.