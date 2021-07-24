Ernakulam records 2,009 new COVID-19 cases

KOCHI

24 July 2021 19:40 IST

Test positivity rate at 10.09%

Ernakulam district registered 2,009 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

As many as 1,956 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 44 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 10.09%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (73), Thripunithura (71), Payipra (66), Maradu (48), Sreemoolanagaram (44), Edathala (42), Kothamangalam (39), Elankunnapuzha (37), Okkal (37), Koovappadi (36), Nellikkuzhi (36), Ayavana (35), Keezhmad (35), Pallippuram (35), and Karukutty (34).

Advertising

Advertising

Some regions that reported fewer than five cases included Kuzhuppilli, Koothattukulam, Chalikkavattom, Thammanam, Pachalam, Panayappilli, Manjapra, Ayyampuzha, Chakkaraparambu, Pallarimangalam, Piravom, Edakkattuvayal, Elamkulam, Ayyappankavu, and Poothrika, according to an official release.

Around 19,900 tests were conducted on Saturday, and 18,000 persons are under treatment in the district.