Kochi

Ernakulam records 1,894 more COVID cases

Around 1,894 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

As many as 1,839 persons got infected through local contact.

The source of infection in 52 cases has not been ascertained.

The test positivity rate was 9.38% in the district.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Paingottur (91); Thrikkakara (75); Pallipuram (62); Chellanam (40); Vengola (40); Maradu (39); Puthenvelikkara (37); Vyttila (37); Kizhakkambalam (36); Nayarambalam (34); Kuttampuzha (32); Thevara (31); Mulavukad (31); Kumbalanghi (30); and Thiruvaniyoor (30).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kalady, Puthrika, Elanji, Ernakulam South, Ramamangalam, Chakkaraparambu and Pambakuda.

Around 13,287 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release.


