Ernakulam records 1,885 cases

Test positivity rate at 21.3%; active caseload falls to 41,521 as 4,393 people recover

Ernakulam district recorded 1,885 new COVID cases on Monday when testing fell to 8,849 samples. The test positivity rate stood at 21.3%.

Seven health workers tested positive and the source of infection could not be traced in 56 cases.

Thripunithura recorded the highest number of new cases with 217 people testing positive. This was followed by Thrikkakara with 116, Palluruthy 93, Manjalloor 67, Kottuvally 55, Kalamassery 54, Okkal 44, Vyttila 39, Nayarambalam 38, Edathala 36, and Kaloor and Koothatukulam 34 each.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday, and a total of 4,393 people were considered to have recovered.

A total of 97,237 people remain in quarantine. While 385 people were discharged from treatment centres, 185 were newly admitted.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 34,904 are at home, 2,162 are at private hospitals, 693 patients are at government hospitals, 64 are at INHS Sanjivani, 507 are at first-line treatment centres, 381 at second-line treatment centres, and 925 at domiciliary care centres.

The active caseload is 41,521. The number of ICU admissions continues to remain high, with a total of 541 patients recovering in ICUs.

Of the 2,953 vacant beds available for COVID treatment at government facilities, 1,761 are at domiciliary care centres, 398 at first-line treatment centres, 244 at second-line treatment centres, and 515 at government hospitals.