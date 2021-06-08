Ernakulam records 1,868 new cases, TPR 16.9%

KOCHI

08 June 2021 22:09 IST

District to increase administration of vaccines to 30,000 per day

With 1,868 new COVID cases on Tuesday, Ernakulam recorded a test positivity rate of 16.9%. A total of 11,055 tests were done.

Of the people who tested positive on Tuesday, 81 were from Thrikkakara. Elamkunnapuzha recorded 77 new cases, Kumbalangi 73, Thripunithura 64, Fort Kochi 55, Nayarambalam 49, and Palluruthy 43. Kalamassery and Vengola saw 40 cases each.

As many as 1,213 people were considered to have recovered, and 52,841 people remain in quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

The district’s active caseload stands at 19,296. Of those who are recovering from the infection, 13,568 remain at home, 1,447 are at private hospitals, and 570 at government hospitals. A total of 437 people are being monitored at FLTCs, 291 are under treatment at SLTCs, and 1,082 are at domiciliary care centres meant for people who cannot remain in isolation at home.

The number of discharges from treatment centres outnumbered fresh admissions. While 143 patients were newly admitted, 305 were discharged.

Around 26,000 doses of the two vaccines were administered on Tuesday, and the district hopes to increase the figure to 30,000 per day, said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination.

16 booked

The Angamaly police booked 16 persons on the charge of violating the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

All of them had undergone RT-PCR test and had been asked to remain in quarantine by the health workers till the results were out.

“They have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

They were among the 235 persons against whom the rural police registered cases for violating the lockdown restrictions. While 52 people were arrested, 452 vehicles were seized. In addition, 835 people were booked for not wearing masks and 975 others for not maintaining social distance.