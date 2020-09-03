Ernakulam records 164 new positive cases

KOCHI

03 September 2020 23:56 IST

People urged to get accustomed to life with the pandemic

Ernakulam district on Thursday reported 164 COVID-19 cases, of which 149 were through contact.

Among those infected through contact were two doctors and 10 health workers attached to various private hospitals.

Mookkannoor accounted for the most number of cases through contact at 22 followed by Pallippuram with 10 cases and Kalamassery and Thoppumpady with six cases each.

Among the 209 persons cured of the disease, 194 are natives of Ernakulam, 12 from other districts, and three from other States. While 918 people were brought under observation, 2,892 were removed from the list on completing the observation period.

Among the total of 15,052 people under observation in the district, 12,738 are in home quarantine, 99 in COVID treatment centres, and 2,215 in paid institutional care. First-level treatment centres (FLTCs) and hospitals recorded 132 new admissions, while 164 were discharged.

Of the 2,240 active cases in the district, 653 continue to undergo treatment at their homes. Nearly 4,200 samples, including from private hospitals and labs, were sent for testing. While 1,329 test results were out on Thursday, 538 results are awaited.

The new normal

Meanwhile, in an interaction with techies on innovative ideas to fight the pandemic and easing post-COVID life, District Collector S. Suhas urged people to get accustomed to a life with COVID in view of the surge in its spread. He, however, clarified that this did not mean not to take the disease lightly but to take precautionary measures to avoid getting infected.

Mr. Suhas said the district administration had now prioritised reducing the death rate due to the pandemic. The Collector warned that uncontrolled rise in the number of patients would derail the fight against the pandemic.

Production of low-cost ventilators, digital classrooms, and virtual queue were some of the concepts discussed at the interactive session organised under the aegis of Growth Platform conceived for COVID-19 prevention.

Masks distributed

The Rotary District 3,201 handed over 70,000 N95 masks to the Ernakulam General Hospital, to be distributed to doctors as part of its COVID relief project.

The consignment costing ₹70 lakh was handed over by Hibi Eden, MP, to hospital superintendent Dr. Anitha on Thursday. The masks will be given to doctors in Ernakulam, neighbouring districts, and Coimbatore. The Rotary will shortly distribute 10,000 PPE kits costing ₹40 lakh to hospitals.