Kochi

Ernakulam records 1,472 new COVID cases

As many as 1,472 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.

A total of 1,472 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 11 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.4%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 40 included Vadakkekara (71), Puthenvelikkara (69), Thripunithura (59), and Thrikkakara (46).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kuttampuzha, Varapuzha, Ayappankavu, Elamakkara, Njarakkal, Nayarambalam, Pindimana, Edakochi, Elamkulam, and Panampilly Nagar, according to an official release.

The number of active cases in the district was 17, 210 as on Friday.


