Ernakulam records 1,460 COVID cases

Kochi

06 July 2021 21:54 IST

Around 1,460 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,430 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 31 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 10.02%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (42), Njarakkal (40), Elankunnapuzha (38), Kalamassery (35), Chellanam (34), Maradu (33), Kumbalangi (32), Vazhakulam, (32) and Thripunithura (31). Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Eloor, Keerampara, Palarivatttom, Pindimana, Poonithura, Varapetti, Sreemoolanagaram, Edakochi, Edaykattuvayal, Kaloorkad, Kuttampuzha, and Thammanamname. An official release said that the online registration for Covaxin doses in the district would start from 8 a.m on Tuesday. There are 10 such centres. The booking of slots can be done through www.cowin.gov.in. . More details can be had from 9072303861, 9072303927, 9072041171, 9072041172 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising