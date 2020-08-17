Ernakulam records 129 more positive cases, two deaths

A total of 129 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday and two patients under COVID-19 treatment died.

The two patients who succumbed to the disease, a 57-year-old from Aluva and a 54-year-old from Moothakunnam, were being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The Aluva native had diabetes and hypertension, while the Moothakunnam native had cancer.

Fifteen people from Fort Kochi, three from Mattancherry and eight people from Palluruthy have tested positive.

Nine people from Ayavana near Muvattupuzha, including an infant who is 26 days old, have been infected. As many as 57 people had tested positive so far, said Ayavana panchayat president Reby Jose. The cases were concentrated in the Kalamboor area where people lived in close proximity, he added.

A health worker at the Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital, and two workers at the Aluva fire station have tested positive. Others who tested positive are from Edathala, Eloor, Kalamassery, Kumbalangi, Kothamangalam, Nellikuzhi, Nettoor, Vengola, Vyttila, Thripunithura, Kottuvally, Kottapady, Keezhmad, Kalady, Kumbalam, Mulanthuruthy and Kunnathunad.

Five people who arrived from outside the State tested positive. A total of 63 people recovered and tested negative, while 1,441 people are being treated for the disease. For testing, 1,128 samples were sent from government facilities and 1,041 swabs were taken from private labs and hospitals.