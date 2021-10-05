Ernakulam records 1,099 new COVID cases

Kochi

05 October 2021 21:53 IST

18,845 persons under treatment for COVID in district

As many as 1,099 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 1,063 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 22 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 6.2%. The regions in which positive cases were higher than 30 included Vadakkekara (92), Thripunitura (51), Pallipuram (41), and Thrikkakara (36).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases included Thoppumpady, Panampilly Nagar, Kadamakudi, Thevara, Mattancherry, Elamkulam, Chakkaraparambu, Thammanam, and Mulavukad, according to an official release.

As many as 18,845 persons are under treatment in the district.

Pneumococcal vaccine

The district-level launch of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) will be held here on Wednesday.

District Collector Jafar Malik will inaugurate the programme at Govt. General Hospital at 10 am. The vaccine will protect young children from pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections caused by Streptococcus pneumonia bacteria. It will be given in three doses to infants at one-and-a-half months, five months, three-and-a-half months and at nine months.

With the introduction of the vaccine in the UIP schedule, all children below the age of one in the State will receive the same vaccines being given in the private sector, according to the authorities.