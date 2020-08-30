Ernakulam recorded 67% of COVID-19 cases in August

136 persons test positive for the disease on Saturday

Sixty-seven per cent of the total COVID-19 cases recorded in Ernakulam till Friday were reported in August, according to official estimates.

The figure pointed to possibilities of a considerable spike in positive cases in the coming months. The total number of cases reported till August 28 is 5,517. Of the 3,719 cases reported between August 1 and 28, as many as 3,053 were through local transmission. Around 83% contracted the infection through contact in this period.

The Health Department has urged the public to remain on high alert against the spread of the disease. All activities that may trigger such a scenario have to be avoided. Chances of an increase in COVID-19 related deaths also remain high, if the situation continues without much respite, it said.

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with poor immunity should take utmost care. The district administration has warned against overcrowding during Onam. All celebrations have to be confined to homes.

Purchase of new clothes can be done at nearby shops. People could avoid travelling to cities in view of the rush during the festival season in textile shops and other establishments. Physical distancing and use of masks and sanitisers should be ensured. Staircases can be used instead of lifts wherever possible. The authorities have requested the public not to remove masks while shopping. They can also avoid visiting children, elderly persons, and patients during this period.

Traders should do their bit to avoid rush by going easy on advertisements or offers that could lead to overcrowding. The COVID-19 guidelines should be displayed prominently at shop entrances. Workers should wear masks and gloves, besides using sanitisers regularly. Payment should be made online to the maximum extent possible.

Meanwhile, 136 persons tested positive for the disease in the district on Saturday. Of them, 121 contracted the virus through contact. The places where higher number of cases were reported include Thripunithura, Payipra, and Maradu. As many as 147 persons tested negative. They included 129 in the district and eight from other States.

The number of persons undergoing treatment after testing positive in Ernakulam is 2,073. Health officials are awaiting the results of 983 swab samples sent for testing. Nine persons continue to remain critical at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Six of them are aged above 60 years.