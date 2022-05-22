Ernakulam receives excess rain in May

The district received 248.4 mm of rain between May 12 and May 18—a rise of 309%

The State as a whole and Ernakulam district have received more rain than the long-term average during the month of May. According to Indian Meteorological Department data, the State received 159.3 mm of rain between May 12 and May 18 against the average of 47.3 mm. This implies a departure of 237%.

Between March 1 this year and May 18, the State received 488 mm of rain compared to the average of 242.6 mm, which is a departure of 101%. Ernakulam is among the districts that have experienced high rainfall during these months.

Ernakulam district, which has witnessed high-intensity showers over the last three weeks, received 248.4 mm of rain between May 12 and May 18 this year against the average of 60.7 mm. This is a departure of 309%. Between March 1 and May 18, the district received 720.8 mm of rain against the average of 244.6 mm of rain—a departure of 195%

Over the last 24 hours, Cochin International Airport area recorded 21.6 mm of rain. The total received by the area since March 1 this year is 755.9 mm. The Cochin area received 68.4 mm of rain over the last 24 hours and the total rain since March 1 this year in the area is 1,072.5 mm.

Meanwhile, Saturday saw spells of heavy rain in different parts of the district. Meanwhile, Revenue department authorities said no rain-related damage, flooding or loss of life and property had been reported on the day.

A lone shelter camp remains at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Kadavanthara in the city, where eight people belonging to three families from the P&T Colony are sheltered. Despite the rains relenting, the district administration has decided to keep the 24-hour helpline open at the taluk levels to attend to any emergency.