Ernakulam Public Library reopens

25 June 2020 22:01 IST

Nearly three months after its closure following the declaration of the lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ernakulam Public Library threw open its doors to readers on Thursday.

The library will operate strictly in adherence with the government protocol. New memberships can be taken and existing members can borrow and return books.

However, the reading and reference rooms and the satellite library will remain closed. The conduct of the annual general meeting and election of the managing committee also remain postponed.

As per the library bylaw, the annual general meeting should be conducted on the last Monday of June and a new managing committee should be elected once in two years as per which both should have been held on June 29. They will be held as soon as the restrictions related to the pandemic are lifted.