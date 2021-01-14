Ernakulam posts highest number of COVID cases in State

Kochi

14 January 2021 00:35 IST

‘Lack of caution could worsen situation’

With 998 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases in the State.

Twelve health workers and one police officer have newly tested positive. Choornikkara recorded a spike with 39 new cases on Wednesday, while Thrikkakara registered 34, Varapuzha 32, and Kizhakkambalam 31.

With 906 recoveries, the district’s active case load is 9,352. A total of 7,842 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday.

“The district has seen an upward trend, both in the number of cases and the number of critically-ill patients, for about two and a half weeks now. While Ernakulam has not arrived at the peak we saw around two months ago, lack of caution could worsen the situation,” said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission.

While 48 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 70 are at PVS Hospital, 20 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and seven patients are at the Aluva District Hospital. As many as 7,004 people are recovering at home, 252 at FLTCs and 270 at SLTCs.