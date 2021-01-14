Ernakulam posts highest number of COVID cases in State

With 998 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases in the State.
Twelve health workers and one police officer have newly tested positive. Choornikkara recorded a spike with 39 new cases on Wednesday, while Thrikkakara registered 34, Varapuzha 32, and Kizhakkambalam 31.
With 906 recoveries, the district’s active case load is 9,352. A total of 7,842 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday.
“The district has seen an upward trend, both in the number of cases and the number of critically-ill patients, for about two and a half weeks now. While Ernakulam has not arrived at the peak we saw around two months ago, lack of caution could worsen the situation,” said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission.
While 48 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 70 are at PVS Hospital, 20 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and seven patients are at the Aluva District Hospital. As many as 7,004 people are recovering at home, 252 at FLTCs and 270 at SLTCs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath