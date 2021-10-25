Ernakulam police to expand probe into forged certificates case

Four persons bound for the U.K. on student visa deboarded by emigration wing at Kochi airport

A team of senior police officers led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick will investigate the incident in which four persons bound for the United Kingdom on student visa through the Cochin International Airport were deboarded on Saturday on charge of holding forged certificates.

Muhammed Hashir, 22, and Shahin, 22, residents of Pattambi, Dino, 19, of Vazhakkulam, and Rahana Begum, 24, of Athanikkal, were deboarded by the emigration wing at the airport and handed over to the police.

Hashir was found to have forged certificates of Plus Two and B.Com, which he secured reportedly for ₹90,000. Shahin also had forged Plus Two and degree certificates, which were allegedly procured for ₹50,000. Dino, who had not cleared Plus Two, had allegedly secured the forged Plus Two certificate for ₹30,000. Rahana was allegedly in possession of a fake BBA certificate procured for ₹40,000.

All the certificates were forged in the name of educational institutions outside Kerala. They were reportedly on their way to the U.K. for doing courses on student visa. “The ones who forged the certificates will be nabbed soon. We have expanded the probe far and wide. They had reportedly secured the certificates from various places. We are exploring the possibility of more people having secured such forged certificates,” said Mr. Karthick.