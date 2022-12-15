Ernakulam pokkali farmers’ collective seeks govt. intervention to make farming feasible

December 15, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

An informal collective of pokkali rice farmers has come up with a 10-point charter of demands to make farming feasible and sustainable.

The charter has been forwarded to the Chief Minister, Industries Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and District Collector. Landowners-cum-farmers of around 10 paddy polder committees in the district addressed a press meet with their products at the Ernakulam Press Club on Thursday.

“The situation is turning worse by the year with shortage of skilled labour force and exorbitant wages being among the major challenges. Pokkali rice is being procured by mills at anything between ₹30 and ₹40 per kg, whereas we incur a cost of around ₹150 per kg. We are also finding it hard to find market either for Pokkali rice or its value-added products,” said Umesh Pai, secretary of Varapuzha Paddy Polder Committee. He called for the intervention of the District Collector, who chairs the Pokkali Land Development Agency.

“There is precious little that the district administration can do as pokkali farming is spread across four or five district and hence calls for a State-level intervention. I haven’t yet received their representation either and only after seeing it can a decision be taken on whether there is any room for intervention,” said District Collector Renu Raj.

Mr. Pai said plans were afoot to bring together pokkali farmers from all paddy polder committees to form an organised platform for taking up their cause.

The charter among other things demanded government intervention to procure piled up paddy with the farmers, a minimum support price not less than ₹100, outlets for pokkali rice in urban areas with potential market, addressing of discrepancies in crop insurance, special protection for pokkali rice, and adequate compensation for damage caused by migratory birds and otters.