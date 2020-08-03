Ernakulam NHGs get ₹147 cr. under Helping Hand Scheme

Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs) in the district have collectively benefited to the tune of nearly ₹147 crore under the Chief Minister’s Helping Hand Loan Scheme as an immediate relief from the pandemic-induced hardships.

Ernakulam has been sanctioned ₹181 crore under the scheme, and the district is likely to further enhance the disbursal rate from the existing 92%, as the government has extended the scheme till the end of this month.

The government had launched the scheme in early May with a total allocation of ₹2,000 crore. So far, ₹1,738.95 crore has been distributed across districts.

Ernakulam district accounts for a total of 26,503 NHGs, of which 16,651 have been included in the scheme, benefiting 1.90 lakh members out of the total 3.53 lakh.

So far, 16,614 NHGs comprising 1.86 lakh members have applied for the scheme, out of which 1.68 lakh members from 15,237 NHGs have already been sanctioned loans.

Moratorium

“The scheme is conceived as an immediate relief to NHG members badly hit by the pandemic. It comes with a repayment moratorium of six months, while the interest of 9% will be fully reimbursed by the State government.

“All nationalised banks and cooperative societies are part of the scheme,” said Ranjini S., district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission.

Loans under the scheme are distributed in tranches of ₹5,000, ₹10,000, ₹15,000, and ₹20,000 depending on how worse the situation of the applicant is. For instance, a widow in distress with her livelihood impacted may get a bigger loan compared to someone else relatively better off.

Pandemic crisis

The surge in COVID-19 cases and the corresponding rise in the number of containment zones, however, have adversely hit the implementation of the scheme.

With banks, especially in containment zones, functioning with minimal staff and pointedly asked now to allow customers, potential beneficiaries cannot drop in and complete the formalities for availing loans.

Kasaragod, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad districts have so far distributed 97%, 96%, 95%, 93%, and 93% respectively of the sanctioned loan under the scheme.