ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam MP rues ‘diversion’ of Vande Bharat Express rake

March 09, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways opting to ‘divert’ a Vande Bharat Express rake that was brought to Kochuveli earlier this week and ‘planning to operate it on the Mysore-Chennai route’ has come as a disappointment for thousands of IT professionals and others from Kerala who were waiting for the train to operate on the high-in-demand Ernakulam-Bengaluru route, Hibi Eden, MP, has said.

“I had convinced key officials and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of the need for such a service in the corridor where there would be assured patronage. Moreover, the Railways had already spent substantial amounts to upgrade amenities at the marshalling yard here to host the Vande Bharat Express rake for maintenance,” he said.

The diversion of the train has thus come as a shock to commuters, and is yet another example of the ‘neglect’ being shown towards Ernakulam. “I have sent a message in this regard to the Railway Minister, seeking his urgent intervention in the matter,” Mr. Eden said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US