Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden seeks comprehensive coastal protection measures   

Published - July 05, 2024 01:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Partial measures to contain sea erosion will be of little help, and what is needed is a comprehensive programme, Hibi Eden, MP, has said. He added that instead of protecting the entire Ernakulam coast, a protection wall had been erected only between South Chellanam and Kannamaly. Such walls are also needed along the segment between Chellanam and Fort Kochi and along areas like Vypeen and Edavanakad.

Mr. Eden blamed the government for not taking urgent steps to contain sea erosion. The sea wall becomes a point of discussion during severe erosion but takes a back seat at other times, he added. If the State government wants to take support from the Union government, the State should prepare a detailed plan and submit it to the Centre.

Mr. Eden also said that he had taken up the development of the Munambam fisheries harbour on the lines of the Thoppumpady harbour. The demand is that the Munambam harbour should have 24/7 security and CCTV coverage, basic facilities for fishermen and workers, and a space for selling fish.

Mr. Eden submitted a plea to Union Minister of State Rajiv Ranjan Singh in this regard. In his letter to the Minister, he said, “the situation in Vypeen and Edavanakad is equally alarming. Residents have been grappling with persistent problems related to sea attacks and soil erosion, resulting in significant loss and hardship.”

Kochi / disaster management

