Ernakulam missed detecting one in three COVID cases

Data shows number of primary contacts per positive case very low in district

Ernakulam had missed up to three infections per detected case of SARS-CoV-2, according to the latest official estimates.

The estimated ratio of missing cases was 1: 1-3 (reported cases: missed cases), as per the analysis by the Health Department. The number of missed cases was the least in the country as most of the tests were done on targeted sections that included symptomatic, primary contacts and frontline workers. But missing contacts would continue to spread the disease in the community, it said.

Ernakulam figures among the districts conducting the maximum number of tests/million. However, the district needed a long-term strategy against the disease while considering the number of susceptible populations. Such measures should include the issue of livelihood of the people, according to the assessment.

The data showed that the number of primary contacts per positive case was very low in the district. The number of primary contacts over the past two weeks against the 24,886 cases was 29,591 while the number of secondary contacts was 1,490. Among the health workers, the number of primary contacts was 683 for nearly 330 persons, who tested positive.

However, the district-wise strategy continues to focus on “test-isolate-treat” approach along with vaccination. The test positivity rate was remaining high due to the increase in the number of tests, according to the Health department. The district surveillance unit has recommended that testing should be increased in local bodies having a high number of active cases or weekly infection ratio.

Sentinel testing should be increased in areas with less than 5% TPR and very low number of new cases in the past two weeks, it said.