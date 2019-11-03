Ernakulam milk union pins hopes on exports to boost business

Even as diary farmers across India are a worried lot over the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) treaty among 16 countries, Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union is looking towards forging an agreement for export of dairy products to boost business.

A senior milk union official said here on Saturday that there was a firm order for 22 tonnes of ghee or clarified butter from the UAE. The regional cooperative comprising dairies and farmers from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki produces about 150 tonnes of ghee every month and export orders will help boost the business for farmers, who are facing a series of problems ranging from high feed prices to hostile weather conditions.

The Malabar Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union has been engaged in export of dairy products for about five years now. The union comprises farmers and dairies from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

RCEP worries

Meanwhile, worries over RCEP was the dominant theme at the foundation laying for an ₹8 crore, world-class milk quality testing laboratory at Edappally on Saturday. Minister for Dairy Development K. Raju, who laid the foundation, appealed to the Union government to look into the issues involved and how it would affect farmers, trade and manufacturing in the country.

The dairy sector, he said, should be exempted because farmers here would be at the receiving end of a business situation in which dairy product prices would fall drastically with countries like New Zealand and Australia enjoying great advantage over India, the largest milk producer in the world.

These countries, along with many others, exported over 80% of their dairy produce and India would be flooded with cheap milk, milk powder and other products, he added. He said the dairy sector thrived on its farmers.

Benny Behanan, MP, who inaugurated the dividend distribution to milk cooperatives, said that MPs from Kerala and other States would make their voices heard in Parliament when it starts its winter session on the RCEP trade agreement.