Kochi

Ernakulam Medical College suspends all non-COVID services

All outpatient services and non-COVID emergency services have been suspended at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district, the hospital is turning entirely into a 300-bed COVID care facility for critically ill patients. People should approach the Ernakulam General Hospital and the Aluva District Hospital for non-COVID services, according to a statement from Dr. V. Satheeesh, Principal, Government Medical College.

After having functioned exclusively as a COVID hospital for around a year, the MCH had opened up for non-COVID treatments earlier this year. A total of 144 COVID patients were treated at the hospital on Friday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 9:27:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/ernakulam-medical-college-suspends-all-non-covid-services/article34452117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY