Ernakulam Medical College suspends all non-COVID services

Hospital being turned into a 300-bed COVID care facility

All outpatient services and non-COVID emergency services have been suspended at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district, the hospital is turning entirely into a 300-bed COVID care facility for critically ill patients. People should approach the Ernakulam General Hospital and the Aluva District Hospital for non-COVID services, according to a statement from Dr. V. Satheeesh, Principal, Government Medical College.

After having functioned exclusively as a COVID hospital for around a year, the MCH had opened up for non-COVID treatments earlier this year. A total of 144 COVID patients were treated at the hospital on Friday.