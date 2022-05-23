Ernakulam Medical College authorities deny allegations of faculty crunch

Vacancies are filled according to government-set procedure, says superintendent

Ernakulam Medical College authorities have denied allegations that the recent retirement of doctors and the presence of vacancies in some posts had affected the treatment facilities and medical courses offered at the medical college.

Retirements are routine administrative processes and it happens in every medical college. The vacancies are filled according to the government-set procedure, said Dr. Ganesh Mohan, superintendent of the medical college, in response to allegations that the positions of doctors required for approval of the MBBS course were also lying vacant.

In a letter to the health minister, Dr. Sanil Kumar had alleged that the senior teaching positions required as per the Indian Medial Council were lying vacant and several doctors were due to retire soon. These deficiencies can result in de-recognition of post graduate courses in the medical college.