Ernakulam may see major spike in new COVID cases by July

The District Health wing has forecast a major spike in COVID-19 cases by the start of July as the number of average new cases is now around 450 to 460 daily.

The current surge in cases is likely to continue in the coming weeks, resulting in a considerable increase in daily cases by the end of June or the start of July, according to health officials.

Ernakulam is among the three districts, which included Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, that had witnessed an increase in daily cases over the past one week. As per official estimates, an average 450 to 460 cases are being reported daily compared to the 350 to 400 cases recorded two weeks ago.

The prediction about a major increase in the daily cases is in tune with the general estimates by the Centre that a wave-like situation may arise by the first week of July. Kerala is among the five States that had received a directive from the Union government to step up monitoring against the pandemic. The authorities have been told to initiate prompt measures to check the spike in number of cases.

The district medical wing has reported non-compliance among many people towards wearing masks in public places. "Mask wearing and use of sanitiser should not be avoided at any cost. Social distancing should also be ensured to prevent getting infected," said Dr. Sajith John, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission.

The Health authorities have requested the district administration to initiate stringent steps against lack of necessary caution against the spread of the virus. The enforcement against lack of compliance towards mask wearing had slowed down after the government relaxed the norms following the dip in cases.