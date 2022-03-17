Ernakulam may need more care homes as incidents of child abuse rise

There are 70 children aged below five in four shelter homes in the district

In their short life of four years, a pair of twin sisters found themselves in a child care home in Ernakulam twice, after having been abandoned by their mother.

When the mother had abandoned them at the age of two, the father had brought her back and taken the children back from the care home. But it was not to last long, as the mother turned up at the care home with the toddlers again as she was not ready for the rigours of child care.

In another instance, a father smashed his nearly two-year-old daughter on the wall. The child was fortunate to survive the brutality from nearly two years ago and is now at a care home.

The nearly 70 children aged below five in four shelter homes in the district have been through many such traumatising experiences. The four homes, including a special adoption agency housing children meant for adoption, have a combined capacity of 140 and is staffed by specially trained women. Two homes also accommodate mothers with their children.

But, going by the increasing incidents of violence reported against children even these numbers may seem inadequate in the future. A one-and-a-half-year-old drowned allegedly by her grandmother’s friend in a lodge, and a nearly three-year-old girl being admitted to a hospital with serious injuries are the latest of such incidents reported in the district.

"The victimisation of children is on the rise and there is the need for more child care homes and trained staff. Among these children in the institutes are the ones surrendered for adoption or left there either by the parents or family because of trying family conditions. Women who wed against the wishes of their families only to be abandoned by their husbands are among those who leave their children at these homes in their fight to survive independently before taking the children back with them,” said Binu Sanathanan, a member of the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Children trapped in custody disputes between parents also find themselves at these institutions despite the best efforts of the CWC to ensure family atmosphere for them. Even when the children are eventually returned to the family, the CWC undertakes due follow-up to ensure their safety.

“We open a file for each child on admission into a home and another file on their return. In cases where the need for extra care is felt, we engage the district child protection unit for a report. This follow-up may extend upto a year,” said Ms. Sanathanan.