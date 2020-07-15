Ernakulam market to reopen with strict access control measures

The Ernakulam market may soon be a fortified area with regulated entry as the city police are drawing up elaborate plans for its staggered reopening.

The market was shut down and declared a containment zone last week after a few workers there tested positive for SARS-COV-2. However, it is now felt that keeping the market shut and maintaining it as a containment zone was not just unfeasible but futile as well.

“The purpose of containment zones is not served in the case of the market since no one lives there whereas we have quarantined everyone who worked there and were vulnerable to the infection. Keeping the market closed for longer periods is unsustainable as it will have serious impact on the general essential food supplies” said Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General and District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The police are working on a plan complete with separate timings for wholesalers, retailers and customers while restricting the number of customers at a time in keeping with physical distancing norms. The plan will be extended to other medium and small markets.

“There will be strict access control like in airports so that people cannot just walk in. There will be only one entry and exit manned by the police,” said Mr. Sakhare. The idea is to allot a four-hour early morning slot for wholesalers to offload their produce from inter-State trucks and the next three hours for retailers to stock up their shops. Staggered entry of customers will be allowed for the next nine hours till closing time at 7 p.m.

The initial plan is to open up one-third of the total shops in the market on a day with the number of customers in shops and queues restricted to not more than two and four times the total number of shops respectively.

For instance, if 30 shops are opened not more than 60 customers will be allowed inside those shops at a time while the queues outside would not be allowed to collectively accommodate more than 120. The rest of the customers will be given a time slot.

“Shop owners will be held responsible for any violation of physical distancing norms and will be slapped with fines straight away,” said Mr. Sakhare.