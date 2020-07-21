Ernakulam market to open partially from tomorrow

The Ernakulam market, comprising the business hub that includes Broadway, the main wholesale and retail centre for vegetables and provisions, meat and fish as well as other supplies, will reopen after more than 20 days on Wednesday with half the number of shops being allowed to function on alternate days.
A decision in this regard was taken after merchants association leaders met District Collector S. Suhas and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare here on Monday. The market will reopen with restricted and regulated entry and strict measures for crowd control.
Use of sanitizers and face masks will be mandatory. Volunteers and security service personnel will ensure that the COVID-19 protocol is strictly followed at the market.
Market Stall Owners Association secretary N.H. Shameed said Tuesday would be set apart for cleaning the entire area, which had been classified as a containment zone after a driver attached to an electrical supply shop tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the last week of June.
Merchants had temporarily shifted business to the Menaka area following the shutdown.
Later, the police and Kochi Corporation authorities intervened to shift business to the Maradu wholesale market.
Mr. Shameed said shops at the market would open on each side on alternate days. The market will also operate on restricted timings. Wholesale operations will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., while retail sales will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Entry will be limited to 100 people each during wholesale operations to ensure physical distancing.
