Ernakulam market reopens partially

Back to business: Workers unloading goods from lorries at the Ernakulam market in the early hours of Tuesday.

KOCHI

21 July 2020 23:49 IST

Physical distancing norms to be followed; lorries with vegetables to arrive today

The Ernakulam main market, including the Broadway area, reopened partially as per a COVID-19 containment plan after a gap of more than 20 days on Tuesday.

Supplies from lorries that were stranded in the market following the lockdown of the market area, were unloaded in the early hours of Tuesday. The market reopening is being watched keenly by both health authorities and the police. The Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce and the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association expressed relief and satisfaction at the reopening.

K.M. Vipin of the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce said the market reopening was very crucial as a host of people, the merchants and labourers included, had sustained losses owing to the closure of the market.

While general merchants reopened shops partially, the vegetable market remained closed as supplies were not available. The lorries with vegetables will arrive in the early hours of Wednesday. They would be unloaded between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. for the wholesale operations to begin and continue till 11 a.m., said N.H. Shameed of the Market Stall Owners’ Association. The retail sales will be from 11 a.m. onwards till 6.30 p.m.

Shops, other than those selling vegetables, on the left side of the road leading from east to west through the market opened on Tuesday. These shops will open on alternate days as per the plans. Similarly, shops on the left side of the road leading from south to north also opened on Tuesday. They will also operate on alternate days. The rule for alternate day opening was applicable to shops on both sides of the roads, said a communication from the chamber.

The traders had been entrusted with the task of ensuring physical distancing, making sanitisers available and taking steps as per the COVID-19 protocol, said Mr. Vipin. The use of face masks is compulsory.

There will be close coordination among the stakeholders to regulate entry and exit as well as to control parking of vehicles. Disinfection activities will be carried out everyday. The list of shops to be opened each day will be delivered by the police to the merchants.

There is a strict directive not to allow drivers of vehicles bringing goods and supplies to the market to mingle with the local people. There will be two-wheeler patrol inside the market area to ensure physical distancing.