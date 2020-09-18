Ernakulam loves to tweet about food!

Conversation Replay studies 8.50 lakh tweets across 22 Indian cities

Is Ernakulam a land of foodies?

Probably.

According to a study commissioned by Twitter India, analysing 8.50 lakh tweets across 22 Indian cities in the quarter between September and November last year, Ernakulam dominated conversations on food.

Photography and sports were the other two topics, which the district loved to tweet about and topped the charts of conversations accordingly.

Animals and adventure also emerged as subjects close to the hearts of people in the district. Ernakulam was one of the top three Indian cities to tweet and share their love for animals. It was also among the top three cities to tweet the most about adventure and travel.

In fact, southern cities like Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai led conversations across themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content, and humour. Ludhiana topped the charts for conversations on romance, Raipur on conversations around animals, Bhubaneswar on family and doing good deeds, and Mumbai topped the chart in terms of conversations on nostalgia.

The study, Conversation Replay, was a throwback to the joyous conversations of last year giving people little pleasures of nostalgia during these trying times when a virus dominates lives on and off social media.

The study found animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance, and sports – not necessarily in that order – among the most talked about themes.

Twitter wants Indians to look back, relive, and rejoice those little sources of joy that they found in their everyday lives last year through Conversation Replay, which focuses on top joyful conversations on the service around the same time last year, a release issued by Twitter India said.

“Sharing these conversations is our way of giving Indians a moment of happiness and reminding them that joy can still be found in little pleasures,” said Manish Maheshwari, managing director, Twitter India.