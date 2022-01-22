Ernakulam logs 8,143 new infections; active case load 38,769

Collector asks officials to enforce COVID restrictions; only essential services permitted today

Ernakulam reported a total of 8,143 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Around 6,465 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 1,653 cases. Among the infected, 23 were health workers.

About 7,270 persons were placed under home isolation on Saturday. The number of active cases in the district was 38,769, according to an official communication.

V. Jayashree, District Medical Officer, said that those under home isolation should step up vigil in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent rise in the number of those undergoing treatment at their homes. Among the existing COVID-19 cases, about 95.86% were under home isolation, she said.

District Collector Jafar Malik said that the officials concerned should ensure that COVID restrictions were implemented. The restrictions imposed on Sunday would have to be implemented as per the guidelines. Only essential services would be permitted, according to the authorities.

The sectoral magistrates should step up their efforts against violations of the rules and protocols. The district has now around 56 sectoral magistrates. Mr. Malik said that the control rooms should work efficiently.

Ullas Thomas, District Panchayat President, said that directions had been given to activate rapid response teams in all local bodies. A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held on Saturday decided to step up the vaccination coverage. About 97% of the target population had received the second dose.

Ernakulam figures in the ‘A’ category as per the number of persons admitted in hospitals. Taluk hospitals will have special COVID wards from Monday. It will be available in Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Palluruthy, Angamaly, Thripunithura, and North Paravur.

Around 1,380 persons are under treatment in hospitals after getting infected, as per the District Health wing. Nearly 47.3% of the beds are occupied in government hospitals while the corresponding number in private hospitals is 37.1%, according to official estimates.