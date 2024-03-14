Ernakulam leads in Year of Enterprises second phase 

March 14, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam district has seen the launch of the largest number of new enterprises in the second year of the Year of Enterprises campaign, initially launched in 2022-23. The district recorded the registration of a total of 24,466 new enterprises over 2022-23 and 2023-24, said P. Najeeb, District Industries Centre manager here. These enterprises have brought in investments of ₹2,176 crore, and provided 58,994 new employment in the district, said Mr. Najeeb.

The current financial year (2023-24) has seen the registration of 10,338 new enterprises in the district. They have involved investments of ₹1,004 crore and generated 25,220 new employment.

Of the 10,338 new enterprises, 1,326 are in the production sector; 4,516 are in the services sector and 4,496 in the trading sector. Enterprises fall in the broad categories of agro-food, automobile services and repair, biotechnology, building materials production, chemicals products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, Ayurvedic products, electrical and electronics, energy and renewable energy, garments and textiles, general engineering handloom and handicrafts, and information technology.

Among the enterprises launched in 2023-24 include 3,353 enterprises launched by women. The new enterprises in 2023-24 have generated 9,099 employment opportunities for women. Year of Enterprises 2.0 has seen launches of new 1,00,257 enterprises. They involve investments of ₹6,724 crore and 21,01,49 new employment.

