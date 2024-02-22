Ernakulam KVK to revive legacy of Alangadan jaggery

February 22, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has set up a jaggery production unit in Alangad to revive the tradition of sugarcane farming in the Periyar river basin and the famous Alangadan Jaggery. The project is a follow up of the demonstration of sugarcane farming in the locality. Equipment for the unit is purchased with funding from Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Bengaluru and the building is sponsored by Alangad Co-operative Bank. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Alangad Grama Panchayath, said a press release here.

KVK planted the CO86032 variety of sugarcane, a high-yielding and disease-resistant strain, grown by ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, specifically for jaggery production.

The primary goal of the demonstration is to produce chemicals-free, high-quality jaggery, and establish a branded marketing channel for Alangadan Sharkara, potentially earning a Geographical Indication tag in the future. The project has garnered support and guidance from ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow, which is providing technological expertise for the unit. Currently, more than 11 farmers are engaged in sugarcane farming in the region in collaboration with KVK.

Ernakulam KVK envisions that the sugarcane farming demonstration, coupled with an operational jaggery unit and branded marketing, will motivate local farmers to re-engage in sugarcane cultivation. The initiative also aims to create opportunities for value addition and income generation by exploring other sugarcane-derived products such as bottled juice, liquid jaggery, and vacuum-evaporated jaggery to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Sugarcane has deep-rooted historical significance in Kerala, particularly in the Periyar river basin, where it has traditionally been cultivated for jaggery production. Jaggery, known as Sharkara in Malayalam, not only holds cultural importance but is also recognized for its mineral-rich and antioxidant properties, with numerous health benefits. Jaggery is an important ingredient in several Kerala food preparations, religious ceremonies, and symbolises prosperity.

Kerala has faced challenges in recent decades in sugarcane cultivation, including low profitability, high labour costs, and competition from cheaper alternatives.

