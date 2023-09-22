Ernakulam Kudumbashree in bid to ensure maximum participation under ‘Back to School’ campaign

September 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The district Kudumbashree Mission aims at ensuring maximum participation from among the 24,000 Neighbourhood Group (NHG) members in Ernakulam in the State-wide ‘Back to School’ campaign for the empowerment of NHGs, to be held in association with the General Education department.

Among other things, the two-and-a-half-month-long campaign aims at strengthening the organisational structure of Kudumbashree and empowering its members to undertake new initiatives, exploring the possibilities of digital technologies. The campaign to be launched on October 1 will last till December 10.

“A core committee had finalised the module of five topics for the campaign based on an assessment of the areas significant to the development of Kudumbashree. The topics will be covered in five periods of an hour each during each day of the campaign,” said Mission district coordinator T.M. Rajeena.

The five topics were organisational capacity and experience, maths, contentment through collective work, knowledge sharing, and new initiatives for livelihood and possibilities of the digital era. “While participation in the campaign is not compulsory, we are aiming at ensuring maximum participation. The goal is to cover the majority of our NHG members by the time the campaign draws to a close,” said Ms. Rajeena.

The selection and training of district-level resource persons have been completed and the block-level training will be held across all blocks on September 25 and 26.

The campaign will be run using 10-15 classrooms in schools during Sundays and holidays. On a given day, 500 to 750 NHG members from 50 to 75 NHGs will be covered. A classroom will have about 50 to 60 participants. The campaign will replicate school life with the sessions to begin with an assembly and participants to bring bags, snacks, and drinking water. Smart classroom facilities will be utilised for the campaign. “We are creating a list of schools to be enlisted for the campaign, which will also be used for assessing the progress made by NHGs till now,” said Ms. Rajeena.

