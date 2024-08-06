Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra to revive lemongrass cultivation, distillation

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched initiatives to revive the lost glory of lemongrass cultivation and distillation in Ernakulam district.

KVK achieved a breakthrough for the project with successful testing of a reaper for harvesting the crop, addressing the critical issue of manpower shortage that had hindered the district’s once prosperous lemongrass cultivation.

The breakthrough was made in a joint operation with the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation, said a press release from CMFRI here .

Trials conducted at the farm of University’s Aromatic and Medicinal Plants Research Station in Odakkali found that KAMCO’s KR120H model reaper was suitable for the purpose. It can harvest one acre of lemongrass per hour. The trials were led by Ancy Joseph, Joby Bastian, M.V. Prince, Shinoj Subramanian, D. Dhalin, and Jessikumar.

KVK plans to demonstrate the lemongrass varieties Sugandhi and Krishna from the KAU and the Lucknow-based CSIR- Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) initially in farmers’ fields, said Dr. Subramanian, head of the Ernakulam KVK.

In addition, KVK would collaborate with the Bengaluru Research Centre of CSIR-CIMAP to set up a lemongrass distillation unit under their Aroma Mission, a nationwide initiative by the CSIR.

This would be followed by the production of various value-added products from lemongrass, including soap, mosquito repellents, fumigants, room fresheners, and car fresheners, which would subsequently be branded to enhance market penetration, Dr. Subramanian said.

The eastern region of the district has a rich history of lemongrass cultivation and distillation, with Perumbavoor as the epicenter of the trade, he added.

Farmers, farmer collectives, self-help groups, Kudumbashree units, and societies interested to join hands with this project can approach Ernakulam KVK of the CMFRI. Contact: 8590941255.