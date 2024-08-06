GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra to revive lemongrass cultivation, distillation

Published - August 06, 2024 12:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched initiatives to revive the lost glory of lemongrass cultivation and distillation in Ernakulam district.

KVK achieved a breakthrough for the project with successful testing of a reaper for harvesting the crop, addressing the critical issue of manpower shortage that had hindered the district’s once prosperous lemongrass cultivation.

The breakthrough was made in a joint operation with the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation, said a press release from CMFRI here .

Trials conducted at the farm of University’s Aromatic and Medicinal Plants Research Station in Odakkali found that KAMCO’s KR120H model reaper was suitable for the purpose. It can harvest one acre of lemongrass per hour. The trials were led by Ancy Joseph, Joby Bastian, M.V. Prince, Shinoj Subramanian, D. Dhalin, and Jessikumar.

KVK plans to demonstrate the lemongrass varieties Sugandhi and Krishna from the KAU and the Lucknow-based CSIR- Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) initially in farmers’ fields, said Dr. Subramanian, head of the Ernakulam KVK.

In addition, KVK would collaborate with the Bengaluru Research Centre of CSIR-CIMAP to set up a lemongrass distillation unit under their Aroma Mission, a nationwide initiative by the CSIR.

This would be followed by the production of various value-added products from lemongrass, including soap, mosquito repellents, fumigants, room fresheners, and car fresheners, which would subsequently be branded to enhance market penetration, Dr. Subramanian said.

The eastern region of the district has a rich history of lemongrass cultivation and distillation, with Perumbavoor as the epicenter of the trade, he added.

Farmers, farmer collectives, self-help groups, Kudumbashree units, and societies interested to join hands with this project can approach Ernakulam KVK of the CMFRI. Contact: 8590941255.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / agricultural research and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.