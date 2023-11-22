ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra to guide school students in activities at Atal Tinkering Labs 

November 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Atal Tinkering Labs were set up by Atal Innovation Mission under the Niti Ayog in select schools with a vision to foster one million children in India as ‘neoteric innovators’

The Hindu Bureau

The Niti Ayog has entrusted the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute to guide activities at Atal Tinkering Labs to nurture innovation and foster agri-entrepreneurship among school students.

Atal Tinkering Labs were established by the Atal Innovation Mission under the Niti Ayog in select schools with a vision to foster one million children as ‘neoteric innovators’.

The objective of the scheme is to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds. The KVK-Atal Tinkering Lab collaboration is instituted by the Niti Ayog in 11 districts of the country on a pilot scale, and Ernakulam is among the districts chosen from the Bengaluru zone, said Shinoj Subramannian, principal scientist and head, ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Ernakulam), in a statement here.

There are seven schools in Ernakulam — The Choice School, Thripunithura; St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Kadayiruppu; Kendriya Vidyalaya, NAD, Aluva; Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar; St. George’s HSS, Puthenpally; Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal; and St. Augustine’s HSS, Kaloor, where Atal Tinkering Labs are established.

An induction programme was organised for the students on Tuesday at CMFRI, Kochi, where institute director A. Gopalakrishnan interacted with them. As many as 100 Atal Tinkering Lab students and teachers participated in the programme, the communication added.

“We believe that fostering a spirit of innovation among young minds is crucial to sustainable development of agriculture. The collaboration between Atal Tinkering Lab and KVK is a step towards empowering the next generation of agri-entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Subramannian.





