HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra to guide school students in activities at Atal Tinkering Labs 

Atal Tinkering Labs were set up by Atal Innovation Mission under the Niti Ayog in select schools with a vision to foster one million children in India as ‘neoteric innovators’

November 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Niti Ayog has entrusted the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute to guide activities at Atal Tinkering Labs to nurture innovation and foster agri-entrepreneurship among school students.

Atal Tinkering Labs were established by the Atal Innovation Mission under the Niti Ayog in select schools with a vision to foster one million children as ‘neoteric innovators’.

The objective of the scheme is to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds. The KVK-Atal Tinkering Lab collaboration is instituted by the Niti Ayog in 11 districts of the country on a pilot scale, and Ernakulam is among the districts chosen from the Bengaluru zone, said Shinoj Subramannian, principal scientist and head, ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Ernakulam), in a statement here.

There are seven schools in Ernakulam — The Choice School, Thripunithura; St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Kadayiruppu; Kendriya Vidyalaya, NAD, Aluva; Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar; St. George’s HSS, Puthenpally; Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal; and St. Augustine’s HSS, Kaloor, where Atal Tinkering Labs are established.

An induction programme was organised for the students on Tuesday at CMFRI, Kochi, where institute director A. Gopalakrishnan interacted with them. As many as 100 Atal Tinkering Lab students and teachers participated in the programme, the communication added.

“We believe that fostering a spirit of innovation among young minds is crucial to sustainable development of agriculture. The collaboration between Atal Tinkering Lab and KVK is a step towards empowering the next generation of agri-entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Subramannian.

Related Topics

school / Kochi / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.