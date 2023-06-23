Ernakulam-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express cancelled on June 26

Train No. 22878 Ernakulam-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 11.25 p.m. on June 26 is fully cancelled due to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar in Odisha, says a Railway release.
June 23, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI
Train No. 22878 Ernakulam-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 11.25 p.m. on June 26 is fully cancelled due to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar in Odisha, says a Railway release.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE