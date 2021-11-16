Ernakulam heaves a sigh of relief as heavy rain subsides

Kochi

16 November 2021 19:18 IST

No fresh instances of damage to homes or loss of lives reported

Incessant heavy showers have given way to brief spells of moderate rain across the district as no fresh instances of damage to homes or loss of human lives were reported on Tuesday. There were no fresh cases of flooding, said Fire and Rescue Services sources after a man was killed by a falling boulder on Sunday in Kalamassery and around a dozen houses were flooded in the Railway Canal area in Edappally near the city.

The Kochi city and its immediate surroundings have remained free of flooding though some segments near the Edappally Toll Junction saw waterlogging briefly during heavy rain late on Monday evening. The Udaya Colony, right in the heart of the city, was free of flooding even though water levels in the canals were high in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kuttampuzha panchayat, on the eastern outskirts of the district which is usually at the receiving end of heavy rain, has not seen any major damage or landslips as the Manikandan Chappath, the only link between the mainland and residences of hundreds of tribespeople, has remained unaffected. Panchayat sources said that the areas that are usually vulnerable to landslips have escaped during the current bout of rain.

Advertising

Advertising

Panchayat member E.C. Roy said the panchayat administration had requested the revenue authorities to deploy more staff to attend to any possible emergencies.

Ayampuzha panchayat, which has a few locations vulnerable to landslips like Thanikkod, Vettilappara and Kunthiri, has remained free of problems during the recent round of heavy rain, panchayat sources said.

The weather department has predicted light to medium rain of 2.5 mm to 15.6 mm from Tuesday till November 20.

The 24-hour period between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday saw North Paravur receiving 21 mm of rain while Keerampara received 2.2 mm of rain and Palluruthy received 23.5 mm of rain, the weather department report said. The rainfall has been lighter on Tuesday compared to Monday in most parts of the district.