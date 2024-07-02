GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam has nearly one-third of dengue cases in State

People advised to use mosquito nets, creams, coils and full sleeve protective clothing while working outdoors; spurt in cases reported

Published - July 02, 2024 12:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam accounted for around 30% of the confirmed dengue cases reported in Kerala over the past two weeks, according to official estimates.

Of the total 1,285 confirmed cases reported since June 15, 402 were reported in the district, indicating the spike in the number of dengue cases. Around 160 confirmed cases were recorded in Ernakulam between May 24 and June 12.

The total number of suspected dengue cases between June 16 and June 28 also witnessed an upward tick in the district. Over 400 such cases were reported over the past two weeks. The total number of suspected cases in the State during the corresponding period was about 3,400.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the period was recorded on June 26. The areas that reported the cases include Alangad, Aluva, Binanipuram, Cheruvattoor, Choornikkara, Edathala, Elenji, Karumalloor, Keezhmad, Koonammavu, Koothattukulam, Kumbalanghi, Kuthapady, Malayattoor, Maneed, Moothakkunnam, Piravom, Ponnurunni, Ramamangalam, Thammanam, Thiruvamkulam, Thrikkakara, Vadavucode, Varappetty, Varapuzha, Vazhakkulam, Vengola, Vennala and Mattanchery. Fort Kochi, Kakkanad and Kalamassery had the highest number of cases on June 26 (11 each).

On June 28 and 29, the district had reported 54 confirmed cases each. Some of the affected areas on these days include Ayavana, Chellanam, Cheranelloor, Cheruvattoor, Chittattukara, Choornikkara, Chowara, Edappally, Edathala, Eloor, Kodanad, Kothamangalam, Kottapady, Kuthapady, Kuttampuzha, Moolamkuzhi, North Paravur, Nayarambalam, Ponnurunni, Piravom, Punnekkad, Thrikkakkara, Varappetty, Varappuzha and Mattanchery. Gothuruth and Kalamassery had the highest number of confirmed cases (nine each).

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman, Research Cell, Indian Medical Association Kerala State branch, pointed out that “mosquitoes that circulated in the first half of the year spreading dengue have all laid eggs in the surroundings, which will hatch in the rainy season and new mosquitoes will come out loaded with the dengue virus”. “Thus, in areas that had heavy dengue burden in the past we can expect to find a resurgence of dengue in the near future. People are advised to avoid mosquitoes using mosquito nets, creams, coils and full sleeve protective clothing while working outdoors,” he said.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.