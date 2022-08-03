Ernakulam has highest number of black spots in Kerala

Accident-Free Cochin campaign to get under way next week

With 703 crash-prone accident black spots, Ernakulam district tops the State in terms of number of such spots, as per crash black spots/hazardous locations mapped by the KSCSTE-National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) in 2021.

The spots were identified based on the crash data mobilised for 2018-2020 by the Kerala State Crime Records Bureau. Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts were in the next two positions as they accounted for 694 and 548 out of the 4,592 crash black spots identified across the State.

The data was shared at a press conference convened by the Greater Cochin Development Authority to announce the Accident Free Cochin campaign to be kick-started in association with multiple agencies next week.

Ernakulam also has the dubious record of having the highest number of crashes and victims between 2017 and 2021. Around 2,100 people died and 28,500 were injured on the roads in the district during the period. In fact, fatalities per 100 crashes have been witnessing an upward swing in the district.

Around 37% of crashes in Ernakulam occurred within the city police limits covering North, South, Palluruthy, Infopark, Ernakulam Central, Kalamassery, Fort Kochi, Hill Palace, and Mattancherry. Last year, the city limits accounted for 1,780 crashes claiming 141 lives and injuring 1,758.

Priority black spots

The city limits also have 37 priority black spots out of the 68 such spots across the district. Among them were Cusat Junction, Edappally Signal Junction, Kaloor Junction, Kundannoor Junction, Vyttila Junction, HMT Junction, Kalamassery, Changampuzha Park, Shenoy’s Junction, Deshabhimani Junction, Palarivattom, High Court Junction, Ravipuram Junction, S.N. Junction, Thevara Junction and Kacheripady Junction.

Incidentally, 23% of the victims of the crashes in Kochi city were non-motorised users comprising pedestrians and cyclists. While 61% of vehicles involved in crashes were two-wheelers, four-wheelers came a distant second with 21%, three-wheelers 5%, buses 4% and lorries/trucks 3%.

Incidentally, 18% of crashes in the city were reported near bus stops. Pedestrian collisions accounted for 19% and head-on collisions 10%. About 68% of crashes occurred along stretches without medians, 55% at T-intersections and 32% at four-arm intersections. More than 60% of crashes occurred at uncontrolled intersections in the city last year.