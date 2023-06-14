Ernakulam has a fourth of State’s dengue cases

June 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly one-fourth of dengue cases reported in the State over the past two weeks are in Ernakulam, indicating the alarming spread of the vector-borne disease in the district.

The State has recorded 2,150 dengue cases till June 13. Of them, over 680 cases are in Ernakulam, according to official sources.

There has been a spike in the daily average cases in June. The daily average cases have crossed 50 compared to 10 to 12 cases reported till May 11. The authorities have identified 22 hot spots where a considerable increase in daily cases has been reported. With the death of a person from dengue in Vazhakulam, the number of deaths in June alone has reached seven. Of the eight deaths reported from across the State, seven are in Ernakulam.

Besides the hot spots in the Kochi Corporation and Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Aluva, Kalamassery and Perumbavoor municipalities, the spike in daily cases has been reported from several panchayats under Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam taluks. According to estimates by local bodies, around 40 persons are visiting primary health centres and hospitals with dengue symptoms. The disease outbreak has been reported in Ayavana, Kaloorkad, Kadavur, Pothanikkad, Vazhakulam, Avoli and Payipra panchayats. Payipra had around 40 confirmed cases as on Wednesday.

“Despite repeated requests, breeding sources continue to emerge in the affected wards. The Health department is yet to step up initiatives to check the spread,” alleged Mathews Varkey, president, Payipra panchayat. “We are ready to extend all support, including financial assistance. It is for the Health department to coordinate the ground-level action,” he said.

Vazhakulam panchayat tops the list of panchayats with the highest number of confirmed cases. Dengue outbreak has been reported in wards 4 to 12. Of the seven deaths, three were reported from the panchayat. It reported nearly 100 cases up to June 14. “People are yet to take the outbreak seriously. We have issued notices to households that are yet to clear breeding sources, including water-storing vessels and indoor plants. Penalties will be imposed on them as per the Health department norms,” said Subairudeen, chairman of the health standing committee.

Jamal N.B., chairman of the standing committee on health in Nellikuzhi panchayat, said wards 16, 17, 18, and 19 had reported a spike in cases. Health workers have stepped up surveillance. They are conducting visits to educate residents on avoiding getting infected by clearing major sources, he said.

Though the district administration has stepped up control measures, active waste dumping spots in the affected areas, especially municipalities, remain a breeding source of mosquitoes. Discarded bottles, cups, and containers are a common sight in municipalities that had reported a spike in the number of cases. The district administration and the Health authorities claimed that a multi-pronged approach had been initiated to check the rise in the number of cases.

Source reduction, fogging, and squad work are being done as part of vector control measures, they added.