Ernakulam has 25.34 lakh voters

KOCHI

05 October 2020 01:22 IST

District records an increase of 1,55,112 voters from 2015 list

After removing the names of the deceased and those who moved out of the district during the last five years from the voters’ list and adding new voters, 25.34 lakh voters have found place in the latest electoral roll for Ernakulam.

The district witnessed an increase of 1,55,112 voters since the finalisation of the 2015 list, which was used as the base document for the civic polls during the year. Ernakulam had 23,79,087 voters as per the 2015 list.

The 2020 electoral roll, which was released by the State Election Commission on October 1, will serve as the voters’ list for the local body polls likely to be held by the year-end.

Advertising

Advertising

The new list has 12,29,057 male voters and 13,05,107 female voters and 35 others on the rolls. Ernakulam comes in the fourth position in terms of the total number of voters as Malappuram topped the list with 32,83,647 voters followed by Thiruvananthapuram (27,69,252) and Thrissur (26,54,699).

The scrutiny witnessed 1,19,765 voters going out of the list in the district, which included 1,57,164 men, 62,598 women and three others. At the same time, 80,434 men, 99,103 women and 10 others found place in the revised list as political parties and prospective candidates worked overtime to enrol voters.

Chance to enrol

The total number of voters may undergo minor changes as people will be given one more opportunity to enrol themselves just before the local body elections. The Commission will also provide another opportunity for filing complaints regarding the entries or deletion in the list before the elections.

The 2015 elections had 3,104 polling stations in the district. Of this, 748 were in urban areas and 2,356 in rural areas. The number of polling stations may be increased, considering the increase in the number of voters. The electoral roll would be made available to political parties before October 15, according to a communication from the Commission.