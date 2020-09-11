Ernakulam Government Medical College gets a facelift

11 September 2020 00:04 IST

Health Minister inaugurates new facilities

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Thursday said that the assistance under Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) helped ensure the modernisation of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

The new mother-and-child block had received administrative sanction to the tune of ₹311 crore. The construction is progressing after the government sanctioned ₹285 crore from the total assistance under KIIFB. The medical college would get a facelift with the completion of the eight-storey building, she said after inaugurating developmental projects at the institution. The projects inaugurated included a modernised out-patient wing, intensive care unit, PCR lab, mortuary, power laundry, digital fluoroscopy machine and CCTV. Ms. Shylaja said that infrastructure facilities were given a push through the Aardram project. Dialysis centres were opened in 44 taluk hospitals. Cath labs were set up at district general hospitals. Five district hospitals had set up stroke centres, she said.

The Minister said that funds were a hurdle when the government decided to elevate primary health centres into family health centres. But it turned out to be a success after elected representatives and public supported the initiative. “The coming days will see greater challenges in the fight against the pandemic. I know that doctors, nurses and health workers are tirelessly working to provide treatment. We need to continue our vigil and fight against the spread of the disease,” she said.

Ms. Shylaja also inaugurated a ward-level facilitation centre at Kalady grama panchayat. Such centres offer social and health services to people. The ward member concerned, accredited social health worker, member of Kudumbashree and anganwadi teacher will be part of the committee, besides health workers.