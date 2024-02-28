ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam Girls’ HSS gets maths lab

February 28, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A mathematics lab set up at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam was inaugurated by T.J. Vinod, MLA, on Wednesday. The laboratory was set up using funds provided by the Cochin Shipyard under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme, as requested by the Kochi Corporation. Mayor M. Anilkumar, who presided over the event, said that the maths lab project would be implemented in all government schools within the corporation limits.  

The lab has been made ready with the support of the research and development institution, ISRT P Learn Pvt Ltd, a start-up.  

The lab, a note said, focuses on study through games and some 116 maths games have been made available at the lab. They are working models that familiarise students with equations in mathematics. Also available are videos to make maths easy besides coaching given by expert teachers.  

