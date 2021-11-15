Ernakulam gets relief from heavy rain

KOCHI

15 November 2021 22:54 IST

Yellow alert in district today

The threat of possible floods receded on Monday in most parts of Ernakulam district as the rain relented, allowing brief spells of sunshine even as the day continued to be cloudy and overcast. There was a long spell of relief between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day in most parts of Kochi after heavy showers from early hours. A heavy spell of rain pounded the city and suburbs after about 3 p.m., the showers lasting about an hour or more.

IMD data showed Ernakulam district received much less rain on Monday than on Sunday. According to the reports, Aluva received 21 mm of rain, while the Naval Air Station in Kochi received 6.6 mm of rain. Ernakulam South received 3.3 mm of rain and Nedumbassery airport area received 3.3 mm of rain. Piravom saw 6.4 mm of rain while Perumbavoor has been witness to the highest rainfall at 29 mm on Monday.

A yellow alert has been delcared in Ernakulam district for Tuesday in view of prediction of heavy rain on the day. Meanwhile, members of the National Disaster Relief Force met District Collector Jaffar Malik at the district headquarters on Monday in view of the rain warnings.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Revenue Department communication, two houses were partially damaged in the district between November 10 and 15 in heavy rain. The total number of houses damaged in the State was 240.

Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rain can be expected in Ernakulam on Tuesday while light to medium rain has been predicted for the following three days. Ernakulam district has received over 560 mm of rain between October 1 and November 15 this year, which is a large excess amount of rain with 106% departure from the average rainfall.