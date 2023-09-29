Ernakulam General Hospital, Kochi Corporation join hands to launch breast cancer screening programme

September 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The General Hospital, Ernakulam, is joining hands with the Kochi Corporation to launch a breast cancer screening programme across divisions under the civic body.

The aim of the project is to create awareness about breast cancer and to detect it at an early stage. Titled ‘Thoovalsparsham’, the logo of the initiative will be unveiled at the inauguration of the new cancer block at the hospital on October 2.

The hospital authorities said that health workers would visit households to collect information from beneficiaries. A survey is likely to be held in divisions under the Corporation in October. The Corporation and the hospital management hope that the project will also help in providing timely care to patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The Corporation has been trying to partner with various institutions in launching health initiatives for the welfare of the public. The screening programme for breast cancer is being carried out in association with the General Hospital,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Maintaining that lifestyle changes and other factors had resulted in a spike in cancer cases, Mr. Anilkumar said community-based screening programmes would help in the timely identification of cancer cases and ensure proper medical treatment. On follow-up treatment, he said the initial phase of the project involved screening alone.

The hospital authorities said screening would be held in a phased manner based on a plan to be worked out in association with elected representatives. The modalities of the programme were being worked out, they said.

