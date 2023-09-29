Ernakulam General Hospital gets nod to conduct kidney transplant

September 29, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Health department has granted permission to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, for carrying out renal transplant.

Health Minister Veena George said in a communication that the Kerala State organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation had given the registration and certification to the hospital. It is for the first time that a district-level government hospital is receiving nod for organ transplant.

The facility has been set up at the super-specialty block at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The first transplant is expected to be held in the first week of October, she said.

A medical team led by Dr. Unmesh, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, Medical College, Thrissur, evaluated the facilities at the hospital. The hospital has permission to carry out renal transplant surgeries for the next five years.

