Ernakulam General Hospital conducts 28 hernia surgeries in a day

September 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The team of doctors and support staff that conducted 28 hernia surgeries at the General Hospital on Wednesday.

The General Hospital, Ernakulam, performed 28 laparoscopic hernia repair procedures on Wednesday. A press release in this regard said that such a camp was conducted in view of the wide prevalence of hernia in the post-COVID period.

Beneficiaries were selected from patients in Ernakulam and surrounding areas. Senior consultant surgeon Dr. Saji Mathew and anesthesiologists Dr. Madhu, Dr. Susan, Dr. Renu, and Dr. Shirley led the procedures.  

Its invasive nature, low chance of infections, and almost zero chance of recurrence make hernia repair in laparoscopic mode significant, according to the release.  

It said around 10% of the 800 surgeries conducted at the General Hospital were in this mode. Hospital superintendent Dr. Shahirsha commended the team for carrying out the surgeries.

